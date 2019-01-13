Ford-K asks Khalwale to 'go away quietly'

Dr. Boni Khalwale during interview with Standard at his home in Malinya in Ikolomani on October 9, 2018.Ford Kenya Party officials want him to leave the party. [PHOTO: BENJAMIN SAKWA]

Ford K has asked former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to pack up and leave after falling out with the party leadership.Party Secretary General Eseli Simiyu asked Dr Khalwale to relinquish the deputy party leader position and "go away quietly". Dr Simiyu said the former lawmaker appears to have shifted his loyalty elsewhere and therefore he ought to leave. “He is a seasoned politician who fully understands what the party rules and regulations are as well as the requirements of the Political Parties Act. He should feel free to leave since his heart is elsewhere,” Simiyu said.

Khalwale has vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential quest at the expense of his party boss Senator Moses Wetang’ula, who is also eyeing the top seat. Wetang’ula has said he was ready to give the presidency a stab even if it means going it alone since he has the blessing of party members. Defiant Khalwale has been categorical that he will personally lead Ruto’s campaigns in Western region to guarantee the DP an edge over his competitors in the tough race. He insists Ruto is a front-runner in the race and could just pull a surprise by beating rivals to win the election and form the next government.