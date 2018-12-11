Nairobi residents to wait longer for Deputy Governor

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. [Photo, File]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Friday expected to name his Deputy Governor pick.It's been almost a year since Polycarp Igathe quit, marking Kenya's shortest political marriage. Since January 13, 2018, Nairobi has been without a Deputy Governor. Igathe resigned four months after being sworn into office.

Nairobi residents will have to wait a little longer. Speaking to the press in Kilifi, Sonko said he was ready with a name. However, the Jubilee governor insisted that in the spirit of the Handshake, he had to consider Nasa's proposal. A letter dated January 10, 2019 signed by Nasa chief executive Norman Magaya urged Sonko to pick Rahab Wangui. "I shall not be forwarding the name of my Deputy Governor today to allow for further consultation," Sonko said.

He added that he will pick and name a suitable person at the "earliest possible opportunity." Wangui is a member of Wiper, a constituent of Nasa. She has vied twice for the Nairobi Woman Representative post. In reference to Wangui, the letter signed by Magaya further stated, “She no doubt understands the needs of the people of this great city and will be a great complement to you.” Wangui has served as Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization Nairobi Chapter vice chairperson.

But Sonko failed to nominate a deputy as advised by the apex court.

"Her servant leadership will enhance efforts to end corruption and improve services," the letter added. In May last year, Sonko nominated lawyer Miguna Miguna as his deputy. On March 8, 2018, the Supreme Court gave Sonko two weeks to nominate a DG and forward the name to the county assembly for approval, or otherwise within 60 days.Law experts have in the past said the court only issued an advisory opinion, not an order.

The Deputy Governor position cannot be filled through an election. The deputy assumes office through nomination by the governor.