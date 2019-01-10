Shock as teacher commits suicide within school compound

Shock gripped Mayori Secondary School in Mbeere south sub-county after a teacher committed suicide on Wednesday around 4pm. The deceased Isaiah Aswan, 28, locked himself in a room in the school and hanged himself with wires tied to the rafters. Area OCPD Ahmed Mohamed said the principal informed police that other teachers found the room locked from inside and they broke into it where they found the deceased dangling from the wires tied above.

He said the deceased did not indicate the reasons for taking his life as there was no suicide note. “His close colleagues said he appeared stressed since schools opened last week. They said he had confessed to having domestic problems. We have commenced investigations and will even check his phone to see the people he talked to last,” said Mohamed. The police boss decried the frequent cases of suicides in the area and called on religious leaders and counsellors to assist depressed people and give them hope so that they do not take their lives. The body was removed to Siakago Level Four Hospital mortuary for preservation and for an autopsy.