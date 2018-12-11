Nick Salat tells off DP Ruto over referendum debate

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat (centre) and Kanu stalwarts in a June 2018 picture. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat has told Deputy President William Ruto to stop "shepherding" members of the Kalenjin community in regard to the much-talked-of referendum.Mr Salat said the community had voted against the Constitution in 2010 and that the current calls for constitutional review were a "godsend" opportunity for them to rectify areas they had issues with. “That guy who is now rejecting any constitutional review (call) is just a self-seeker. There are things that he doesn’t want the electorate to know,” Salat said yesterday. He called on the community to embrace the constitutional review calls to address issues that had forced them to vote “No” against the Constitution nine years ago.

SEE ALSO :Stop stalking us and give Kenyans a break from your 2022 obsession

“We must embrace the calls for a constitutional review. This will give us a chance to enact a perfect Constitution to govern how resources are shared,” said Salat. But Kipkelion West MP Hillary Koskei claimed there was a hidden agenda in the constitutional review calls to stop Deputy President William Ruto from ascending to the presidency in 2022.