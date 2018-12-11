Three beaten for booing South Mugirango MP

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro at a past press conference. He has accused his opponents of sponsoring his attackers. [File, Standard]

Three people have been treated and discharged from a private hospital in Kisii after they were roughed up by South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro’s supporters outside Nyamarambe Police Station.The three were arrested on January 2, 2019, after being accused of throwing stones and booing Osoro who had attended a football match at Nyabigena on New Year. Osoro had reported the matter at Nyamarambe Police Station before the three were arrested but they were later released on the intervention of the complainant. According to Osoro his son was hurt. “Elders from the area called on me and requested that I forgive the three which I did. I don’t know at what point the suspects were attacked.” The MP accused one his 2017 General Elections competitor for funding his attackers. “We should stop entrenching this idea of clannism. The primitive politics being rooted by some of our people should not be tolerated. Let’s not mislead youth that violence is an alternative.” “The idea that they went to the hospital to seek treatment was hatched by some people to painted the picture that I was involved in the alleged beating. Let the police handle the matter amicably and have suspects arrested,” he said. Kisii County Police Coordinator Bernard Muli confirmed the incident saying the suspects had been released after the area Mp requested for the same. “We are investigating further claims that the suspects were beaten moments after they were released. We must stop politicizing every issue in our community. All offences will be prosecuted based on merit. Police have the capacity to arrest all offenders no matter their status in society,” said Muli