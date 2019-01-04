Uhuru and his deputy Ruto are inseparable, MP affirms

Nominated MP David Sankok. [File, Standard]

A Jubilee MP has told off critics trying to split Deputy President William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta through the 2022 succession politics saying the duo has a strong bond.Nominated MP David Sankok affirmed that the agreement between the two top country leaders in regard to the succession politics was intact. “President and his Deputy have a solid bond. The two leaders came together in 2013 against odds after the 2007/08 post-election violence,” said Sankok. The outspoken legislator said those trying to divert the attention of the country by claiming that President Kenyatta will not support DP Ruto 2022 were living in denial.

He however, said that the Jubilee Party was a democratic party and welcomed those interested to contest for the presidency in 2022. He added that they will face off with DP William Ruto in the party primaries. “Jubilee had a pact of 10 years of Uhuru and another 10 years for Ruto. This still stands but for the purposes of democracy and any other candidate wishing to join the truce was welcome,” said Sankok. The MP’s sentiment comes days after Jubilee Party officials led by the Deputy Vice Chairman David Murathe and Secretary General Raphael Tuju revealed that the party had no automatic candidate come 2022.