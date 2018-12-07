| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 11:51, Updated December 7th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3

NTSA: Bull bars, graffiti allowed on private vehicles [Courtesy]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has released a report addressing road safety concerns that have been raised by the public. These issues include use bull bars and other equipment in private vehicles.

The report shows that mounting of bull bars in private vehicles is legal and not prohibited as the National Police Service had indicated in a tweet on September 20, 2018.

The NTSA also addressed the legality of LED lights and flashing lights which the public says blind oncoming motorists and can easily be a cause of road crash. According to the Traffic Act Section 55, the use of led lights and flash lights are illegal. The NTSA said that motor vehicles should have two lamps at the front of the vehicle, one on each side.

"The rays from the lamp shall be white or yellow…all lamps shall be equipped with means of eliminating any dazzling effect," the NTSA report said.

The NTSA also clarifies that only Public Service Vehicles (PSV) are required to carry fire extinguishers and first aid kits. Private vehicles are only required to have lifesavers.

According to the report, application of graffiti is allowed on private cars just as in the case of matatus.

Private vehicles such as pro-boxes are prohibited from operating as PSVs and those disobeying the rule will face heavy penalty.

"A person who contravenes the provisions of subsection (1) commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding three hundred thousand shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both,"

Motorists are also allowed to produce other evidence apart from driving license to satisfy the police that the motorist is duly licensed.

The report signed by Director General of NTSA Francis Meja, said that the NTSA has developed an application that enables police officers to verify the status of driving licenses. This can be used as evidence that a motorist is duly registered.

Francis Meja has also urged motorists to work together with police officers to effectively regulate the transport sub-sector. ?