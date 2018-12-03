Forget the Presidency, ODM Leaders tell Ruto as they dangle Raila candidature

| Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 00:19 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto has been told to forget the presidency and instead support Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

ODM leaders, who included party chairman John Mbadi and Siaya Senator James Orengo, also told Kenya to start preparing for a new constitution and a possible Raila presidency.

The leaders said Raila was the best suited to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders, who spoke at a funeral in Migori County, told Mr Ruto to prepare to go home alongside President Kenyatta, saying they had both completed their terms after sharing power.

They spoke just hours before Ruto spoke against those trying to stop him from succeeding President Kenyatta.

Ruto was quoted yesterday as saying he would deal with anyone undermining him.

"I will run over whoever will stand in my way," he was quoted as saying at a function in Tharaka Nithi on Saturday.

However, the ODM legislators said they would ensure that Ruto did not take power.

"Ruto must prepare to go home. They had one orange and shared it equally. He cannot turn around and start demanding another orange," said Mr Mbadi

Others who opposed Ruto's bid were Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang', his Migori colleague, Ochillo Ayacko, Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and Gem legislator Elisha Odhiambo.

