Former detective testifies in Sh2.3b Miwani land transfer case

Sukhwinder Singh in the dock yesterday. [Denish Ochieng,Standard]

A former anti-graft agency detective yesterday alleged that the transfer of land belonging to the defunct Miwani Sugar company was fraudulent.

Stanley Miriti who testified before Chief Magistrate Julius Ngar’ Ngar’ told the court that the transfer of the land was suspicious. He investigated the transfer when he was working at the forensic department of the defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission. “I was appointed to carry out investigations and my findings were that the property was fraudulently transferred to Ms Crossley Holdings Ltd,” said Mr Miriti.

The former detective told the court that he visited the District Officer and Lands offices during the probe. He said an application for the transfer of the land had been made at the Lands registry before it was cancelled.

Sukhwinder Singh Chathe, the chairman of Kibos Sugar, has been charged alongside former magistrate Abdulkadir Elkindy, Ian Gakoi Mawa, Odongo Philips Katiba, Moses Nyaburo Osewe, Kefa Lumumba Atunga and Epainto Apono Okoyo.

They are alleged to have committed the crime between 2007 and 2008.

Miriti further alleged that the transfer of the property was marred with inconsistencies.

The former detective also noted that the consent certificate for the transfer of the Miwani land given to Crossley was similar to the one issued to Agro Chemical Housing Cooperative.

He also questioned the minutes of a Land Control Board in Nyando District which he said were forged since there were two sets.

Defence lawyers led by Richard Onsongo and Gilbert Oguso however put the former detective to task to explain why the suspects listed in the case had been charged. “Demonstrate to us why the suspects are in court,” posed Onsongo.

He, however, said charges were preferred against the suspects after he quit the commission.

Last April, Justice Olga Sewe testified that her signature was used to facilitate the fraudulent transfer.