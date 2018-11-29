Kiraitu wants top leadership level expanded for peace

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 28th 2018 at 23:05 GMT +3

Council of governors co-chair of the referendum committee Kiraitu Murungi with Yusuf Haji and deputy governor Titus Ntuchiu during the Building Bridges to Unity Advisory Taskforce forum which was held in Meru. [Photo: Standard]

Governor Kiraitu Murungi has called for expansion of the Executive saying it will ensure peace and stability.

Mr Kiraitu, while making a presentation to the Building Bridges Initiative in Meru town yesterday, said the few positions in the Executive had led to deadly political contests that promoted tribalism.

Kiraitu, who co-chairs the Council of Governors' Committee of Referendum with his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana, said county chiefs had agreed it was the right time to call a referendum as the current president would have no vested interests.

"During the grand coalition government, the Executive was big enough, where more regions felt adequately represented at the national decision-making level," Kiraitu told the team chaired by Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji.

Recent history of the country shows faster development can be achieved when a government where many regions are represented is in place, he said.

The governor is remembered for overseeing the merger of parties that formed Jubilee Party ahead of last year's election.

"Most of us are convinced a country cannot develop with too much noise. When we had a broad-based government after 2002 elections, we had a seven per cent growth, but when we quarreled in 2008, it went down to one per cent. Then we did wonders during the grand coalition government as there had fewer disagreements," Kiraitu said.

The governor said elections should offer solutions to problems Kenyans face and ensure long-term peace rather than a trigger of instability and war, a goal he said could only be achieved with an expanded Executive.

"Our experience shows that only contention for the seat of President triggers tribalism, which is enough reason why the structure of Executive needs to be re-looked," said Kiraitu.

"It will continue to be a source of instability as long as some people continue to be selfish. Others also want to feel the warmth at the top and enjoy the opportunities," he added.

Kiraitu recalled how hard it was for him to campaign for Jaramogi Odinga in 1992 in Meru against the local political tide that favoured the Democratic Party's Mwai Kibaki.