Locals want MCA probed over claims of listing daughter as orphan to secure bursary

| Published Tue, November 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 26th 2018 at 22:31 GMT +3

Some residents want nominated MCA Emily Kirop investigated over claims that she fraudulently listed her daughter as an orphan to secure county bursary.

Furious locals of Sambirir Ward, where the student was listed as bright and needy, claimed she received Sh80,000 from the bursary kitty – the highest amount received by a single student.

Wilfred Kihara, a resident, told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the nominated MCA for giving false information, and using her influence to secure bursary for her daughter at the expense of genuine students from the ward.

“We will write to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions if the DCI officers fail to probe the matter. How can an MCA who earns more than Sh200,000 a month secure bursary for her own child through false information,” Mr Kihara said.

He said Ms Kirop should be compelled to return the bursary that has already been released to Moi University where her daughter is a student.

“It is shocking that an MCA who represents special interest groups can abuse her office in this manner. We are asking her to resign because this is contravention of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” Pius Kibet, a resident of Sambirir Ward, said.

Highest amount

The anomaly was discovered a week ago when Sambirir Ward Development Committee was reviewing the 2017-18 bursary disbursement.

The beneficiary received the money, which was the highest amount awarded to a student in the ward in June this year, according to the list of beneficiaries at the county education department.

When contacted, Ms Kirop dismissed the issue, saying it had been blown out of proportion by her political rivals. “This child is needy and deserved the bursary. She is the daughter of my late brother-in-law and I took her in just like one of my children. I am just her guardian,” she said.

But locals maintained that the student was the MCA’s first-born daughter.

Kirop said the children of MCAs were entitled to bursaries since they were not barred from applying for the funds.

“Is there a rule that bars MCAs’ children from getting bursaries? If there is one, I have not heard about it,” she said.

Nominated MCAs are each allocated Sh80,000 to be given to bright and needy students from any ward.