Senior Kitui County Government assaulted by workmate

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. [Photo, File]

Police in Kitui are investigating a case in which a female mechanical officer with the county government headed by Governor Charity Ngilu is alleged to have attacked her senior, an assistant works engineer, breaking his arm at their offices.

Kitui Central OCPD Muthuri Mwongera said the matter has been reported and detectives are looking to open charges against the suspect if found culpable.

Mwongera said the circumstances that led to the assault on Tuesday morning were scanty. There were different accounts from the complainant and the suspect.

“The complainant says the suspect raided on him with vicious attack, breaking his arm. The suspect claims the man wanted to ruin her marriage,” the OCPD said.

He said the two have recorded their statements.

A source that sought anonymity told The Standard the woman raided the engineer’s office and after a short exchange she descended on the man, beating him with a jembe.

"The fight started immediately the engineer parked his car at the yard. He hit the engineer as he pleaded for forgiveness. The woman was shouting that the man had on the previous night ruined her marriage. We could not understand what was going on," the source said.

In the glare of the public, the woman ran after the engineer outside the offices towards the Kitui Law Courts, wailing that she will teach him a lesson.

Some employees watched in disbelief as the woman beat up the man.

He was treated at Kitui County Referral Hospital and his arm bandaged awaiting specialised medication.

The woman is said to be in charge of the mechanical stores.

The source said the engineers on the previous night went to the woman’s house at Savani Estate in Kitui Township and tried in vain to get in.

A night watchman talked the engineer into submitting and leaving the estate without meeting the woman.

Unconfirmed reports indicated the two were involved in a love affair gone sour.