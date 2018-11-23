Shock as man stabs wife to death then hangs himself

| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 09:05, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 11:47 GMT +3

Grief engulfed Mawe village in Rongai, Nakuru County after a 30-year-old man stabbed his wife to death before committing suicide.

Robert Nyakundi, a father of one, reportedly stabbed his 26-year-old wife Wietar Kerubo seven times in the chest before hanging himself in their house on Wednesday night.

According to Peter Rukwaro, a neighbour, the couple was last seen entering their house on Wednesday evening and appeared to be in good terms.

According to the residents, the two have been having differences since September and occasionally fought forcing intervention by elders and relatives.

At around half past ten in the night, Nyakundi is said to have called one of his brothers who lives in a different area. He told him that he had already murdered his wife and was planning to commit suicide.

The brother immediately called an elder, Alfred Rono, and told him to check on the couple.

The residents found the house messed up.

“We immediately rushed to the house which was locked from inside. After breaking in we found that the wife’s body lying in a pool of blood while the man had already died. He had hanged himself,” said said Rono.

Nyakundi was an employee at a neighbouring flower farm while Kerubo worked for another family in the neighbourhood as a house help. The couple had sent their four-year-old daughter to her aunt’s place for the December holiday.

Confirming the incident, Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko, said that no suicide note was left behind by the man and their bodies had been taken to Nakuru County mortuary.

“We have launched investigations into the matter which we suspect could have been fueled by domestic issues. Their daughter was not at home at the time of incident,” said Kioko.

The area has recently seen an upsurge in crime rates involving robberies with violence.