Standoff over city toilets to end as youthful team takes over

| Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 10:50, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 11:00 GMT +3

The team that would be in charge of county public toilet management on Latema Road, Nairobi, on Wednesday, October 31 2018. [David Njaaga, Standard]

After a long tussle between many groups, the management of city toilets has now been given to a group of youth.

Juhudi brothers’ self-help group claims they have been given the management of facility along Latema road by Nairobi county governor Mike Sonko.

ALSO READ: Nairobi speaker nullifies ODM's replacement of assembly minority leader and chief whip

This is after they managed to throw out an individual who is said to have run the toilet for the past 15 years

Julius Muchiri, chairman of the group, now says by them being allocated the toilet, more than 40 people are now engaging in gainful employment

“Over 40 youths have been uplifted since we took over management of this facility October this year,” said Muchiri.

He says they applied for the requisite documents from city hall and their application was granted.

But Nairobi County CEC for Environment Larry Wambua says they are still in consultation on whom to run the facilities

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

“We are still under the process of establishing who can run the facilities across the city,” said Wambua.

Hilda Wanjiru, a member of the group, said they they have faced numerous challenges in seeking to run the ablution block.

She says the wealthy business men running the city toilets have constantly harassed them by colluding with the police to arrest them.

ALSO READ: Why Nairobi County should be dissolved

“We have constantly been arrested without committing any offence because they want us to be afraid and leave this place. But we vow to stay put because it is our governor who gave us this place,” said Wanjiru

Hilda says they have information of a prominent businessman trying to cut deals at city hall to get hold of the facility but vowed to stay put awaiting word from the governor.

She however thanked the county boss for his efforts in ensuring that youths are given opportunities and urged him to continue advocating for them

In March, it was reported that certain youth groups had taken over the running of the public toilets forcing the operators to go to court.

Governor Mike Sonko’s administration has been at odds with the operators since July when the city boss ordered that all public toilets be free.

Sonko announced plans to have the toilets be managed by youths to create employment. Infighting among the operators and dishonest dealings were hurting residents, he said.

The county boss also accused the operators of mismanagement. “Those running the toilets have initiated a culture of corruption which has led to fights. They should surrender the toilets to the county because we’ll not allow our residents to suffer at their hands,” he said in July.

ALSO READ: Sonko plots to hike parking fees

There are 63 public toilets 17 in the CBD and 46 in estates and markets. The operators charge Sh10 per visit. It also has about 517 private toilets.