Meru Senator probed over death threat claim

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi denied that he was summoned by DCI over the allegations. [File, Standard]

Deputy President’s former chief of staff has complained to police that her partner, Mithika Linturi, threatened her life.

Detectives say they have questioned a senator after his partner alleged he threatened to kill her during a domestic brawl in their Runda home, Nairobi.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was questioned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters after Maryanne Keitany filed a complaint, claiming he threatened to kill her.

Ms Keitany, a former chief of staff of Deputy President William Ruto, recorded her statement at the DCI earlier in the week.

The two have been living together for more than five years.

Keitany is said to have told police that Linturi, a licensed gun holder, threatened to shoot her during an argument.

A senior officer at the DCI said Linturi was summoned to their offices after the complaint was made and that the matter was now under investigation.

“There was a complaint of threats against life against the senator and he was summoned for questioning. Investigations are ongoing and we will act accordingly with time,” said the source who asked not to be named.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the claims were being investigated. “We are investigating a complaint of threats to someone’s life,” he said.

Yesterday, Linturi, who admitted that he was at the DCI on Wednesday, denied reports that he recorded any statement over the allegations.

“I have not been summoned to the DCI nor recorded any statement and if I am called upon, I will present myself there,” he said.

When asked what he had gone to do at the DCI on Tuesday, Linturi said: “The DCI is a public office and anyone can go there when they want at any time. If I went to the DCI it is none of your business.”

The Meru senator refused to comment on the allegations of threatening his partner, saying: “You write what she (Keitany) has told you. Write everything.”

Keitany refused to comment when reached by The Standard. “I don’t want to talk about anything,” she said.

Keitany served as the DP’s chief of staff until March 2015, when she left the post alongside dozens of other top Government officials in the wake of corruption allegations.

This was after President Kenyatta tabled several names in Parliament and asked those implicated to step aside to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate them.

Keitany was accused of spending Sh100 million to sponsor a censure motion against the then Devolution Cabinet secretary, Anne Waiguru.

Linturi, who was then Igembe South MP, withdrew the motion, citing pressure from President Uhuru Kenyatta. Keitany and several others have since been cleared by the anti-corruption agency.