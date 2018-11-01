Attacks won't cow me, vows animal lover

| Published Thu, November 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 31st 2018 at 23:45 GMT +3

Olarro Conservancy Manager William Hofmeyr.He was shot with an arrow by unknown assailants early this month. [PHOTO:ROBERT KIPLAGAT]

A wildlife conservator who was shot with an arrow near the world-famous Masai Mara Game Reserve has vowed to continue his work despite threats to his life.

Speaking exclusively to The Standard, Olarro Conservancy Manager William Hofmeyr said wildlife conservation was in his genes and nothing would stop him from pursuing his passion.

“Even if I’m killed, I am confident that my passions and dreams will be continued through my warden Justin Mathews, rangers and staff. Conservation will prevail as we will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that this goal is realised and that everyone benefits from Olarro’s conservation and community initiatives,” he said.

The arrow incident was the second attack on Mr Hofmeyr. Last year, he was shot with a rifle in the arm while investigating a poaching incident.

KWS warden

Hofmeyr was appointed honorary Kenya Wildlife Service Warden, a position he holds to date, due to his dedication to wildlife and conservation.

Hofmeyr was tracking an elephant when he was attacked with an arrow on October 13.

The arrow punctured his right cheek and entered his mouth, making it impossible for him to speak. He was therefore unable to call his colleagues and inform them about the attack.

“I fired some shots in the air using my firearm and tried to pursue the attacker but he disappeared into the thickets. I had to drive myself back to the camp with the arrow sticking out of my cheek. I was in great pain,” said Hofmeyr.

He was taken to the nearby Ng’oswani Health Centre, where a minor surgery was conducted to remove the weapon before he was discharged.

Hofmeyr from Grahamstown, South Africa, grew up adjacent to Addo National Elephant Park where his grandfather used to regale him with stories of how his family protected the last surviving Addo elephants.

“We don’t know how to do anything else (besides conserving animals) and wouldn’t want to anyway. We will only change the level of security precautions and continue with our work,” said Hofmeyr on his conservation plans.

He said his goal in Kenya was to leave a legacy that "our grandchildren will be proud of" and to create a working socio-economic atmosphere within the communities for the benefit of all.

The conservator accused politicians of inciting locals and the group ranch members. The two have accused the conservancy of creating ‘punitive’ measures.

“Without the communities, we cannot practice conservation. Therefore, all should benefit from the conservancy, including the wildlife and environment,” said Hofmeyr.

He has implemented grazing plans for the community to benefit from the conservancy.

Olarro Conservancy is located near the Masai Mara National Park and offers a unique model for conservation. The land is leased from the local community.

As a way of giving back to the community, Hofmeyr revealed the conservancy had drilled boreholes, upgraded local schools and provided various means of additional income for the community.

“I am overwhelmed by the support shown to me by members of the community after this incident, even with the ongoing conflicts being instigated by a few troublemakers,” he added.

His attacker is still unknown and police are still investigating. Sources in the community accused politicians of seeking to create disharmony for their selfish agenda