Ten held over missing exam papers in Narok

| Published Thu, November 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 31st 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Coordination Dr.Fred Matiangi with Candidates of Mtwapa Elite Academy at Mtwapa in Kilifi County on Wednesday,031st October,2018. Matiangi was visiting various to wish the Candidates success during the Second day of this year's KCPE. [Photo: Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with missing examination materials in Narok North.

The eight teachers and two police officers are set to be arraigned tomorrow, according to County Police Commander Thomas Ngeiywa.

"We have arrested all people who were in the police vehicle at the time of the incident. They are persons of interest in this case," he said.

Ms Ann Kirui, the headteacher of Olenamuka Primary School, found some materials missing after she picked up the papers from the Olokurto container around 4am. The teacher was being escorted by police officers.

There were anxious moments for the 17 KCPE candidates at the school at the news that the papers were missing.

Mr Ngeiywa said the missing papers were for Kiswahili, Insha and Science.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

"It was around 4am when eight head teachers picked up their papers. They were being escorted by the police in one vehicle. Two teachers alighted and that is when one teacher realised she didn't have her materials," said the police boss.

County Education Officer James Nyaga said the affected candidates started their examinations at 10.10am.

"We, the education officials, and the National Examinations Council (Knec) did all we could to ensure all the 17 candidates sat their exams. As we speak, the candidates are undertaking their examinations just like the rest in the country,” said the education official.

Police said they were holding Ms Kirui, who was helping in the investigations. They said they were looking for the missing examination materials.

"We have instructed all officers to look for the missing examination materials. We have yet to trace them but we assure you that no effort will be spared," said Ngeiywa.

In Nakuru, a 14-year-old boy is sitting his KCPE exams in hospital after he was admitted with acute abdominal pains.

Felix Kiptoo, a pupil at Keringet Boarding Primary School, was admitted on Thursday last week and had surgery.

His mother, Clara Towett, said the boy developed complications while in school.

“He was determined to sit the examinations. He has successfully tackled the papers of the first day and he looks strong," she said.

A primary school head teacher in Nyandarua was arrested for allegedly collecting examination materials while drunk.

The teacher at South Wales Academy had gone to collect the papers in Ol Kalou when he was arrested on the orders of Nyandarua Central Deputy County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi. He will be arraigned soon.

In Bomet, a privately registered candidate is sitting his exams in a police cell. He was arrested for allegedly burning his mother's house and attempting to dig up his father’s grave.

Police locked up the 19-year-old after members of the local Nyumba Kumi group arrested him.

Bomet OCPD Samson Rukunga said: “We learnt that he was a candidate and we called in the education officials, who made the examination papers available to him."

In Elgeyo Marakwet, a bandit was shot dead and a police reservist injured during attacks at Kabetwa and Kapkondot in Kerio Valley.

County Commissioner Ahmed Omar said: “We have intensified patrols in the area to ensure that the exams are not disrupted. Security personnel are pursuing other raiders.