High security as KCPE exams begin

| Published Tue, October 30th 2018 at 08:10, Updated October 30th 2018 at 08:29 GMT +3

KICD boss Julius Jwan, Rift Valley regional coordinator Mongo Chimwanga addressing the press at Nakuru East sub county offices after opening a container containing KCPE exam papers.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mongo Chimwanga and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive oversaw the opening of a container containing KCPE exam papers at Nakuru Town East Sub County offices.

Mr Chimwanga gave an assurance that all was set in terms of security to ensure that the pupils and exams are guarded in the Rift Valley region which has some volatile areas.

ALSO READ: Yes guardians can be locked up for exam cheating

CS yatani during the opening of exam containers.

The regional coordinator however noted that one person had been arrested in Kajiado after attempting to sneak in fake exam papers into a school.

"The incident happened at around 10.00pm. The man who was a security was spotted by the school principal and is in police custody now," said Chimwanga. Security officers and exams center managers wait to collect the KCPE exam papers at a container outside Nakuru East Sub county offices.

He gave an assurance that no challenges on security will be met adding that some areas have been affected by weather changes.

"We hope that the papers will get to all respective centers in time. Weather might be a challenge but we shall deploy help where necessary," said Chimwanga. NYS deployed to Bomet to man schools during KCPE exams due to shortage of police.

Dr Jwan urged security agencies to ensure that the exams are not subjected to irregularities.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

He regretted that the heavy security deployed to guard the exams is protecting the innocent children from a society that perpetrated the tradition of exams leakages. KICD boss Dr Julius Jwan with Raphael Ngugi, 54 (Left) who is sitting for KCPE exams at Kaptembwa Primary School as a private candidate.

County Director Isaac Atebe said that three candidates will sit for their exams at Nakuru Level Five Hospital while another from Keringet Primary School in Kuresoi South will sit for the exams at Thika Level Five Hospital.

There are also 20 convicts seating for KCPE exams at the Nakuru GK-Prisons.

ALSO READ: Pain and confusion as four candidates miss KCPE

The county registered 5,215 candidates in its 79 centers, an increase from 5,000 candidates who sat for the exams last year.