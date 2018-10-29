Boda boda rides high on security threat list

| Published Mon, October 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 28th 2018 at 22:48 GMT +3

[Standard]

When they were introduced on Kenyan’s roads, motorcycle taxis, commonly known as boda boda, were a game changer.

The riders were allowed into business in 2009 when the then Finance Minister Amos Kimunya zero-rated tax for motorcycles below 250cc.

Suddenly, all shopping centres were inundated with the two-wheel contraptions. They not only earned their riders a living but revolutionised the public transport sector, offering cheaper and faster alternatives to matatus.

That they are able to weave their way through the maddening city traffic made them even more popular.

Years later, the uglier side of the boda boda has overshadowed their bright side-police say they are number three in terms of threats to national security, just a rank below terrorism.

Every crime

According to the police, boda bodas are now involved in every form of crime in the country, ranging from drug, arms and human trafficking, robbery with violence, murder and traffic offences.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti says boda boda riders are are on the police watch list.

“If you go to the borders, they are used for surveillance by criminals, sneaking in arms and for getaways. In urban areas they are used in trafficking drugs and contraband. They are a danger at large,” said Mr Kinoti.

He said detectives have profiled one individual who owns 250 boda bodas in Nairobi that are involved in distributing drugs in the city.

“They use the riders to deliver the drugs to the comfort of the consumers. It is a disaster,” said another senior security official.

He said an operation targeting rogue boda boda riders is in the pipeline.

Apart from drugs, the riders have also been major contributors to accidents in the country.

Police say they have taken over major towns— blocking roads to all other traffic, dislodging pedestrians from footpaths and generary creating a racket with their loud hooting.

Whenever one rider is arrested by the police for any offence, fellow riders gang up to demand his or her release.

Police say the riders’ numbers can be overwhelming, so much so that every time a boda boda operator is involved in an accident, fellow riders gang against the other party.

“They usually join hands in harassing the other party involved in an accident. We have had incidents where they even killed three motorists in the city,” said Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito.

The riders have been linked to various crimes in the city. On Sunday, six suspected gangsters riding boda bodas were killed by police in Dandora, Nairobi. They are said to have raped a woman in Lucky Summer area before escaping.

Based on the incidents, the government has advised a crackdown on boda boda riders in major towns, accusing them of thriving in lawlessness and resisting all attempts to tame them.

“The sector is evolving into a potent force that could spin out of control if left unchecked,” said Kinoti.

The latest attempt to regulate them was new regulations by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

In September 2018, Senate passed a motion compelling NTSA to introduce stiffer regulations for boda-boda riders.

The motion by nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga sought to push the authority to table a report within 90 days outlining short and long-term strategies to halt rising cases of road carnage involving boda bodas.

Senators said lack of implementation of existing policies was putting lives of boda boda operators and their passengers at risk. “This is a sector that we must create a special section of the NTSA regulations to monitor, license and provide oversight. We are not against their business but discipline must be enhanced in this sector,” said Senate Majority Leader, Kichumba Murkome

Senator Enock Wambua called for more training for the operators and streamlining for their licensing.

Carry cows

“There must be a specific regulation specifying what these boda bodas carry. Are they licensed to carry passengers, goods or cows, goats and furniture?” wondered the Senator.

Senator Mohamed Faki said although boda bodas have eased transport, they have done more harm than good to the economy.

In Nairobi,Governor Mike Sonko has launched a crackdown against boda bodas. Since January, the the county has impounded over 3,238 boda bodas from within the Central Business District.

“The crackdown on boda boda is going to continue until sanity prevails,”said Sonko.

The riders are only allowed access to Kirinyaga Road, University Way, Uhuru Highway, Haile Sellasie and Race Course road.