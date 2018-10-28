survey
Migori Woman Rep injured in fatal road accident

By Standard Reporter | Published Sun, October 28th 2018 at 11:46, Updated October 28th 2018 at 18:01 GMT +3

Doctors have given an assurance that the Migori Woman Representative is in a stable condition.

Pamela Odhiambo was taken to Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu, alongside three survivors.

Her bodyguard Fred Owich died at the scene.

Odhiambo was on Sunday involved in a road accident at Winyo on the Homa Bay – Rongo highway.

Her driver was trying to avoid hitting a boda boda rider when he lost control of the vehicle.

Rongo OCPD Peter Kirui said the double cabin vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road at around 8am and rolled several times.

They were travelling to Homa Bay to join Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at a fundraiser for women traders.

Pamela Odhiambo and her driver have been rushed to a Kisumu hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga on twitter wished the legislator and those involved in the accident quick recovery.

More to follow

