Poor pay and unhelpful politicians to blame for maize farmers’ shift to other crops

Jackson Kwambai in Kabomoi village, Uasin Gishu County, on October 17, 2018. [Kevin Tunoi, Standard]

Whether you choose to drive or walk in parts of Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties, you will notice large tracts of maize fields. Once upon a time, the acres meant the farmer was considered an influencer in the region’s economy. This is not the case anymore.

Today, the acres of maize and lorries full of sacks lined up along roads only means there is a frustrated farmer somewhere. Videos have been shared on social media of farmers dressing down members of House committees on Agriculture, who pacify the suffering farmer with empty promises of payment.

When the money is indeed released, it ends up in cartels’ pockets, at the expense of genuine farmers.

Politicians seem to get it wrong whenever they address the plight of the farmers, inventing schemes to further hurt them. Farmers have been asked to fill verification forms before their payment is processed. While the plan is meant to streamline farmers’ welfare, it further delays payments for maize delivered almost a year ago.

As farmers cry over non-payment, 152 suspects are lined up to be questioned in a National Cereals and Produce Board scandal. The cry and protests by maize farmers have been loud, attracting the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who publicly gave a tongue lashing to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to either act, and do so swiftly, or face the consequences over the scandal.

Those targeted are accused of having connived with the NCPB officials, infiltrated the process, as there was hardly vetting conducted, and taken advantage of the poor recording systems. They swindled Sh2 billion using fictitious figures of bags that they pretended to have delivered in silos.

Kiunjuri asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to start the prosecution of those who receive cash meant for farmers.

But Kenyans, more so the maize farmers, have heard enough and want action taken.

An internal audit at the NCPB, which was later tabled in Parliament, showed silo managers ignored basic regulations on maize purchase. The report showed how traders, assisted by NCPB officers at the depots, infiltrated the process, and had documents altered.

Farmers are angry at the empty promises by politicians, whom they described as talking big and delivering little. When they are not dealing with the NCPB and House Agriculture committees, farmers have to bear the brunt of poor markets, harsh weather and pests.

Kenya’s perennial maize shortage crisis may deepen as farmers in the North Rift, the country’s bread basket, shift to other more profitable ventures. As the country struggles with maize shortage and consequent high prices of unga, farmers are moving away from production of this crop due to poor returns amid cheap imports.

Unpredictable prices, post-harvest losses, the Lethal Maize Necrosis Disease (LMND) and fall army worm are among the issues that push maize farmers into other agricultural ventures, especially in dairy and sugarcane farming.

Asbel Makau, a farmer in Nandi, says he has reduced his maize production acreage for dairy production. “I prefer dairy farming because it generates better income compared to maize. Although I practice both in small scale, I normally convert portions of my maize plantation into fodder for animal feeds. I grind stalks and green cobs for silage for my livestock. This enhances production,” says Makau, a farmer from Kebulonik.



