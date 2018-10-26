President Uhuru Kenyatta turns 57 as legacy woes haunt his last term

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 10:00, Updated October 26th 2018 at 12:10 GMT +3

For every national leader, the ghost of a legacy haunts even the bravest of them all.

For President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Big Four Agenda will be what he will be remembered for.

Today, he turns 57, with wins and losses in equal measure.

Perhaps Uhuru will be remembered as the presidential candidate who had to defend his supposed win following a contested election.

He may not have been too excited about having to go for a fresh poll, seeing as many voters promised to boycott the exercise. However, Kenyans went to the polling stations, with voters in Jubilee strongholds chanting 'Wembe Ni Ule Ule'.

Uhuru's victory was contested yet again after his main challenger and opposition leader Raila Odinga ordered his supporters to stay away from polling stations, which they did.

Raila said it is only through his withdrawal from the showdown that the country will have a credible, free and fair election as per the law.

What struck many Kenyans was the aftermath of an otherwise highly contested presidential poll. In came the handshake.

Uhuru and Raila signed a unity pact identified henceforth as 'The Handshake' on March 9. Since then the two have casually referred to others as brothers.

Following the 2007-08 Post-election Violence, Kenyans and indeed East Africa, have become wary of electioneering periods as contested victories always triggered violence.

Uhuru nipped this in the bud fast enough, and has acknowledged Raila's presence, to the chagrin of politicians and senior state employees who have questioned the NASA leader's position in government.

The President seemed to have tamed the critic he had in the Opposition leader.

The son of the country's founding father has been hailed as an outgoing person. Photos of Uhuru hugging the elderly or sharing a moment with children are commonplace.

But like any journey, Uhuru's time at the house on the hill has not been without bumps, mountains, valleys and winding roads.

The President first surprised Kenyans when he seemed helpless in tackling corruption.

His public displays of anger have irked many Kenyans, who say as a holder of such a high office, Uhuru should master the art of anger management.

The latest incident was at Strathmore Business School, Nairobi, where before accusing CSs of letting him down, Uhuru trashed what his speech writers had done, telling participants at the SME presidential roundtable that he ‘cannot read lies.’

“I won’t read this speech because I don’t want to lie. We should learn to fulfill our promises. Let us act first and get results,” he said.

At the Nairobi International Trade Fair, the President lost his cool and pointed at Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri on cartels being paid money meant for maize farmers.

“I promise you and I swear before God, you try that again and you will see what will happen. We’ve seen what you did and we will come after those responsible,” Uhuru said.

Away from the microphone, the visibly angry president walked to Mr Kiunjuri, pointing him and warned in Kikuyu, “Mungiriha ni mukuona” (If you dare pay, you will face the music).

One Freda Shibonje has a special message for the President, whom she refers to as her son.

Shibonje, 79, delivered Kenya’s fourth president to Mama Ngina Kenyatta, yet she has never had the opportunity to speak to him.

Now widowed, the progenitress of seven children and 16 grandchildren lives by a church at Ikonyero village in Lurambi Sub-county where she volunteers in community social responsibility services.

“Whenever I see him on television screens, memories of the day I witnessed his birth flood back into my mind. As a mother, I have been hoping that one day, I will get the opportunity to meet him and shake his hand,” Shibonje said.

Shibonje told The Standard she wishes Uhuru addressed issues in security, land and health.

“It is unfair to pay nurses with certificate, diploma and degree qualifications the same dues. This should be addressed to quell nurses’ agitation,” she said.

It is under Uhuru's leadership, that Kenyans witnessed the longest health workers' strike which lasted more than 100 days.

As he turns 57, Kenyans hope 'Kamwana' will improve their lives and work hard at the legacy he has mentioned several times.