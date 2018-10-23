How danger still lurks at horror crash scene

| Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3

It has been 13 days since a Kakamega-bound bus killed more than 50 passengers at Fort Tenan in Kericho County on the Londiani-Muhoroni road.

But as the families of those who died bury their loved ones, nothing has changed at the scene of the accident - the stretch remains a death trap.

The twisted guardrails ripped off by the Western Cross Express Sacco bus when it veered off the road before landing in a ditch are still scattered at the scene.

This means in the event another vehicle loses control at the black spot, where according to residents there is at least one fatal accident almost every month, there is nothing to stop it from rolling down the steep slope.

In addition, the road is poorly marked, has sharp bends and is not so busy, giving public passenger transporters leeway to speed. At the time of the accident, the bus, christened Home Boyz, was reportedly overloaded with passengers and luggage.

The passengers did not have seat belts on.

The road has no signs to warn motorists that it is a black spot. The last marking is at Siret trading centre, almost three kilometres away.

Edward Gitonga, the Speed Governors and Safety Association chairman, said the road should never have taken the path it took.

"It was wrong to take the wrong route through such a hilly place. The hills ensure that the impact is major if a vehicle rolls," said Mr Gitonga.

He wondered why the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had failed to replace the guardrails along the 65-kilometre road.

"The agency is not doing anything to enhance safety on the road. Even the pillars have not been replaced yet vehicles are still using the road."

His colleague in the association, Wambugu Nyamu, added that the guardrails and pillars were thinner than normal.

Metal used

"We also realised the metal used to make the guardrails is much lighter (than it should be)," said Mr Nyamu.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Kipkelion West MP Hillary Koskei have given Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and his Principal Secretary Julius Korir seven days to get the necessary repairs done.

"We are furious because the CS does not seem to care despite the fact this section of the road is dangerous to motorists and pedestrians. We need a solution, even if it means adjusting the design of the road," said Mr Cheruiyot.

"Macharia and Korir should come to Kericho and oversee the repairs. The repairs and any adjustments should make the road safer so we don't lose more people," added Mr Koskei.

“A thorough evaluation of the road from the Londiani junction to Muhuroni junction is required. The infrastructure department must ensure that the design of the entire section is re-examined to ensure safety of motorists and pedestrians."

But KeNHA South Rift Regional Director Isaiah Onsongo blamed accidents on that section of the road on reckless driving.

“Although the road is not marked, there is signage that requires motorists to observe a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour,” he said.

County police boss James Mugera blamed the accidents on speeding.