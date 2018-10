| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 09:17, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 09:58 GMT +3

Saku MP, Colonel (retired) Dido Ali Rassoin a past meeting where the Borana were celebrating cultural event. [File, Standard]

Detectives have arrested North Horr Member of Parliament Chachu Ganya and Saku legislator Ali Rasso over the Marsabit clashes.

Sources reveal that Ganya and Rasso are suspects behind the mastermind of Marsabit clashes pitting two ethnic groups Gabra and Borana.

The two were arrested Monday morning and are being moved to DCI Headquarters for questioning. Ethnic clashes in the region has so far claimed over 14 lives.

More follows..