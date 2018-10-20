survey
Abducted Tanzania billionaire Mohammed Dewji found

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sat, October 20th 2018 at 08:42, Updated October 20th 2018 at 08:54 GMT +3

Tanzanian dollar billionaire Mohammed Dewji (pictured) who was kidnapped 10 days ago in Dar es Salaam has been found.

His uncle Azim Dewji and family spokesman on Saturday confirmed to the press that he is safely at home.

“I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians, and everyone around the world for their prayers. I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return,” Mohammed Dewji said on Twitter.

 

Dewji was kidnapped at gun point by four masked men on Thursday October 11 on his way to the Oysterbay hotel for a routine gym exercise.

“They fired a gun and then they opened the gate,” area police boss said on the day of the arrest.

Dewji’s family would later offer a reward of a billion Tanzanian shillings (Sh44.1 million) for information leading to his rescue amidst a flurry of arrests.

Who is Mohammed Dewji
Described by Forbes magazine as Africa's youngest and Tanzania's only billionaire, Dewji with an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion.

He is the CEO of MeTL, a family empire started by his father in the 1970s.

He is credited with turning it from a wholesale and retail enterprise into a multi-billion dollar pan-African conglomerate.
 

