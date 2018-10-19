Venue to host upto 40,000 guests

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 20:50, Updated October 19th 2018 at 21:07 GMT +3

Namibia President Hage Geingob has already arrived in the country to attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the visiting president will be among other dignitaries expected at the event to be held at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

Speaking moments after inspecting the 40,000-capacity venue, Mr Kibicho said he was satisfied with the preparations.

The celebrations will be led by President Uhuru Kenyatta. “President Uhuru will be accompanied by President Geingob and several other state guests at today’s event,” Kibicho said.

He said those who will attend must be seated at the venue by 7.30 am to give room for the activities to start.

“This is a public function open to all. We have put everything in place as you can see, the town is ready for the great day,” Kibicho said. He said the President is expected at the venue at 10am when all preliminary arrangements will have been done.

He added that enough security personnel had been deployed in Kakamega town and its environs in preparedness for the occasion.

Kibicho told motorists to strictly adhere to the set traffic guidelines to avoid confrontation with the the police.

Governor Oparanya invited asked residents to attend, saying it was an opportunity that should not be ignored.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta have landed at Kisumu International Airport ahead of tomorrow’s celebrations.

Uhuru was received by Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o at the airport Friday evening.