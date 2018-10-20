The Heros who have put western on the world Map

| Published Sat, October 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 19th 2018 at 20:27 GMT +3

The late Elijah Masinde. [Photo: Courtesy]

As Kenyans mark this year’s Mashujaa Day, a walk down memory lane has unveiled legends from Western region who have earned a permanent place in hearts of the people and annals of history.

The legends are drawn from various fields of academia, politics sports and entertainment and have in their own rights immortalised their names.

ALSO READ: We should recognise real heroes, not influence peddlers

The struggle for freedom presented special challenges, which some leaders courageously seized at the risk of their lives and comfort.

One of the unforgettable heroes is Masinde Muliro, a veteran politician who started off as a member of the Legislative Council, and was instrumental in formation of the Kenya African Democratic Union, and midwifed Kenya’s second liberation and restoration of multiparty politics in 1992.

At the height of the liberation struggle in the 1950s, Elijah Masinde took on the colonial authorities, earning a stint in jail and after he was released he continued challenging the Western type of religion. He started his own sect, Dini Ya Musambwa and even after his death his mausoleum was turned into a shrine where adherents of his religion congregate once a year to pay tribute to him.

Another legend, Moses Substone Mudamba Mudavadi, was one of the most educated politicians from Western who started his career as a teacher before rising to an educational officer.

When he ventured into politics he was floored by Peter Kibisu in the 1969 and 1974 elections, he ultimately triumphed and was appointed Minister for Basic Education, Water, Culture and Social Services.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

He later served as Minister for Local Government and Physical Planning and Secretary General of Kanu. He was fondly referred to as Mululu King and was installed as a Maragoli elder at Mbale Market in 1979, the first such honour since ex-senior chief Paul Agoi in 1940. He died in in 1989. The late Masinde Muliro. [Photo: Courtesy]

Moody Awori, who comes from the stable of the indomitable Canon Awori family whose members have influence in Kenya and Uganda made history when he was picked as Vice President by President Mwai Kibaki on September 25, 2003 following the death of Michael Wamalwa Kijana. Moody made a name in the Prisons Department where he initiated reforms that humanised the correctional facilities.

The father of second liberation, Wamalwa Kijana was a polished lawyer and a consummate politician who wowed Kenyan voters with his masterly of the Queens language and gentleman’s mannerism.

ALSO READ: Mashujaa Day: Mau Mau revisited

The Cambridge University and London School of Economics trained lawyer was Kenya’s first multiparty Vice President but died barely an year in office on September 23, 2003. Kenya’s politics were never dull in the days of Martin Joseph Shikuku, the self-declared people’s watchman and the long serving Butere MP, who kept both President Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi’s government’s on their toes and earned a stint in detention.

Prof Julia Ojiambo has proved her mettle both as a don and a politician and made a name in Kenya’s muddy politics. She made waves in the 2007 polls when she stood as a running mate with Kalonzo Musyoka as president. In 1974, she was Kenya’s second woman to be elected MP and represented Funyula.

Her husband, the late Prof Hillary Ojiambo was Kenya’s first cardiologist and co-founded with Prof Peter Odhiambo, the Kenya Cardiac Society in 1980. He also helped establish the clinical science labs at Kenyatta National Hospital for the School of Medicine.

In the world of academia, Francis Imbuga, best remembered for his play, Betrayal in the City was a household name as his books have been used to teach literature for decades.

Calestous Juma, was the only Kenyan on the inaugural list of “Most Reputable People on Earth” in 2017. He founded John and Clementina Juma Institute of Science and Technology in memory of his parents. He also founded the African Centre for Technology Studies in Nairobi (Acts) in 1988.

Mary Akelo from the Awori family, the pioneer banker founded one of the best private education institutions, Makini School. She started off by defying the odds in a society where women were not supposed to operate bank accounts without the authority of their spouses or parents to become a banker. Moody Awori. [Photo: Courtesy]

Victor Wanyama has become a household name as he captains the national side Harambee Stars and seems to have followed the footsteps of other golden boys, Joe Kadenge, JJ Masiga, Ambrose Ayoyi, Wilberforce Mulamba, Micky Weche and Josphat Mulira.

ALSO READ: Namibia President Geingob expected at Mashujaa Day fete

In rugby, Collins Injera, Humphrey Khayange and Willy Ambaka have kept the national flag flying high while Steve Tikolo will be remembered for his forays in cricket.

The heroic exploits of volleyball players, Praxedes Agala, Mercy Moim, Eveylen Makuto, Violet Makuto, Asha Makuto, Dorcas Nasamba, Nancy Lusanji, Rhoda Liyali, Margaret Indakala as well Violet Baraza and Doris Wefwafwa have made Kenya be crowned African champions.