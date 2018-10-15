Envoys to be replaced over indictment in Sh55m scam

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 08:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 07:50 GMT +3

Kenya's ambassador to Austria, Hassan Wario. [File, Standard]

Two ambassadors will have to step aside if they are arraigned in connection with the misappropriation of Sh55 million.

Kenya's ambassador to Austria, Hassan Wario, and his colleague in Russia, Richard Ekai, have been indicted by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The two are expected in court today alongside the head of delegation to the Rio Olympic Games, Stephen Soi, a former director of administration in the Sports ministry, Harun Komen, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) Secretary General Francis Kanyili, former Nock president Kipchoge Keino, and Patrick Kimathi, a former finance officer in the Sports ministry.

Once the two take plea and leave office, Samuel Gitonga, the deputy head of mission in Vienna, will take over from Wario in an acting capacity. Kenya's ambassador to Russia, Richard Ekai

For Ekai, however, this means Winnie Mwanjala (charge d'affaires) continues in the Russian mission since he, as the designate ambassador, had not yet reported. He had been approved by Parliament and was formally appointed by the President.

The expected prosecution of the two in connection with the misappropriation of Sh55 million in the 2016 Rio Olympics puts State House and Parliament on the spot.

The alleged misappropriation took place when Wario and Ekai were serving as Sports Cabinet secretary and principal secretary respectively.

It raises questions on whether President Uhuru Kenyatta was well briefed to have nominated and eventually appointed persons who were on the radar of investigation agencies. Wario has barely served for four months, having reported in July this year.

Two months ago, President Kenyatta nominated a former Kenya Power managing director, Ben Chumo, as chairman of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), only for Dr Chumo to be prosecuted two weeks later.

Ironically, Parliament vetted and approved Wario and Ekai for appointment although then DPP Keriako Tobiko had recommended their prosecution. Mr Tobiko is now serving as Environment Cabinet secretary.

Although Tobiko recommendations that the two be charged last year, their arrest and prosecution was said to have been put on hold as the State was said to have slowed down on the crackdown since the country was approaching elections.

Mr Haji, in a statement on Saturday, said the seven could have overseen the embezzlement of Sh22.4 million, purchase of air tickets Sh16.8 million which were not utilised, overpayment of allowances amounting to Sh15.9 and spending Sh6.5 million on unauthorised persons.

He also directed the Asset Recovery Agency to begin recovering public funds that were used by the suspects to allegedly facilitate unauthorised individuals with air tickets and allowances to travel to Rio.