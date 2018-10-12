survey
Ruto: Let’s focus on work, not referendum talk

By Raphael Wanjala | Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 19:41, Updated October 12th 2018 at 19:45 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and other leaders from Western Region yesterday. 7-Deputy President William Ruto addressing wananchi Silisia, Bungoma County after commissioning Chwele Water Project. [Photo: Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has termed the ongoing debate on the proposed referendum idle talk.

He said the many leaders politicking on the referendum issue had forgotten about their service to the people.

Speaking during commissioning of the Terem-Chwele-Nalondo water project in Terem, Mount Elgon, the Deputy President said politicians are now focused on changing the constitution instead of delivering on their campaign pledges.

“We need to focus on service delivery to the people. This ongoing rhetoric is idle talk and it should not be allowed to continue. The public wants improved services,” he said.

Ruto said elected leaders owe the public efficient service delivery and a proper development agenda. Kenyans had played their part in electing individuals who they felt were competent enough to offer solutions facing the public, he said.

“The people chose who they thought were best placed to lead them. We now owe them by delivering on our manifesto and not engaging in idle talk,” he said.

Two options

The DP said he had no problem engaging leaders from other political parties if it was for the benefit of the public.

Speaking at the same function, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula said the referendum should not be used to resurrect the political lives of some leaders.

Saying there are two options to amending the current constitution, Wetang’ula warned leaders to be sincere in their talk on referendum.

“There are two options available to us on the issue about the changing of this constitution. Article 256 says we can use Parliament and Article 257 through public. The one that will go through people should not be used to support politicians who want to resurrect their careers,” he said.

The Ford-Kenya leader said should changes to the constitution go to the public through a referendum, the proposed amendments should help Kenyans and not politicians.

The Terem water project was funded through a grant by the South Korean government and cost about Sh500 million.

The Deputy President said the national government had allocated a further Sh1.1 billion towards various water projects in Bungoma County to ease access of water to the people.

Ruto later held a fundraiser at Butonge High School.

 

