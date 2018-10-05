Unmatched generosity: Ruto answers critics on donations

| Published Fri, October 5th 2018 at 08:18, Updated October 5th 2018 at 08:27 GMT +3

William Ruto speak during the Global Leadership Summit at Christ is the Answer Church, Valley Road. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday told off his critics over his contributions to building churches.

The DP said he would not back down from playing his role as both a political and Christian leader in the efforts to build churches.

Speaking during the Global Leadership Summit at Christ is the Answer Church, Valley Road, Mr Ruto urged the faithful to ignore those who are opposed to such initiatives.

“I urge you to ignore those who are opposed to building the church,” said Ruto.

His critics have criticised him for his huge and frequent donations to churches.

Some, including Opposition leader Raila Odinga, have questioned the source of his enormous donations, which he makes nearly every weekend.

Ksh 400 million

This comes as the Deputy President is expected to preside over a fundraiser in aid of Bible Society of Kenya

The Christian organization seeks to raise at least 400 million to help in translation of the bible to local languages.

The funds drive is expected to take place in December this year.

It is estimated that at least 21 communities in the country still don’t have access to the bible in their respective languages

“It is always said tell a man something and it will get to his head, tell him in his language it will get to his heart,” said Ruto

He called upon faithfuls to heed to the call of spreading the good news by joining the worthy course.

While acknowledging that politics was a major hindrance in development. The DP however did not miss a chance to outline some of the Jubilee government development agenda.

He said over 6,500 km of tarmac has been built over the past six years and more than 6 million households had been connected to electricity

“We are committed to the promise we made to Kenyans,” added the DP

The Global Leadership Summit is a two day leadership event that offers Fresh, Actionable and Inspiring Leadership Content from a world-class faculty.

