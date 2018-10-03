Pupil dies after being hit by father for refusal to go to school

| Published Wed, October 3rd 2018 at 12:07, Updated October 3rd 2018 at 12:16 GMT +3

A father’s anger over son’s refusal to go to school has led to disastrous consequences.

David Malel, allegedly picked a stick and hit his son, a standard six pupil at Chesanga Primary School in Bureti Constituency, fatally on the head.

A source at the Kapkatet sub-county hospital who sought anonymity said the 14- year-old boy died at the hospital while the doctors were trying to resuscitate him.

“The boy suffered internal head injuries after being struck in the head. He died at the hospital while he was receiving treatment,” said the source.

Bureti Officer Commanding Police Division Mohammed Ali said he had dispatched the area Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) to the scene follow up the case.

“I have dispatched a team of police officers to investigate the matter and they are yet to get back to me. Let us give them more time. I will provide you with the details once I get them,” he said.

Kapkatet Chief Daniel Kosgey said the boy had disappeared from home on Tuesday night and went looking for him in the morning.

The boy was identified as Gilbert Kiprono Too.

"The father went looking for son today in the morning and found him at a neighbor's homestead. The angry father took a stick and hit him once on the head leading to a gushing wound as he dragged him home," he said.

Chief Koskei said that along the way, the old man noticed that the bleeding was extensive and decided to rush him to Kapkatet hospital for treatment where the minor succumbed to the injuries.