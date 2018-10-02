MP unveils radical proposals to reduce counties to 12

| Published Tue, October 2nd 2018 at 17:52, Updated October 2nd 2018 at 17:58 GMT +3

Ndia MP George Kariuki (pictured) has announced plans to table a Bill seeking to reduce the number of counties to 12.

ALSO READ: Restoring Kapenguria from cattle rustling nightmare

In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, the first-time legislator wants each of the 12 new counties to be headed by a provincial governor.

Mr Kariuki also wants the 47 county assemblies reduced to 12 provincial assemblies.

The MP also wants Article 98 of the Constitution amended to provide for the election of two senators in each of the 12 counties — one male and one female.

Further, he wants the Fourth Schedule in the Constitution amended to vest the functions of health, education, roads and public works solely on the national government.

“The national government is best placed to equitably discharge such critical functions while in addition, the proposal will lessen the tax burden on ordinary Kenyans,” argued Kariuki.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

He said the objective of the Bill was to reconfigure the structure and functions of devolution and align them with modern-day realities.

“The current system has fragmented the country to an extent that services cannot be effectively provided,” he said in his one-page notice to Mr Muturi.

In a rejoinder, Kirinyaga Anglican Diocese Bishop Joseph Kibucwa said any changes to the Constitution must include reducing the number of MPs.

ALSO READ: Counties Key in sports development