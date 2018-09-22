There are measures in place to deal with chemical poisoning cases, lobby says

| Published Sat, September 22nd 2018 at 12:17, Updated September 22nd 2018 at 12:25 GMT +3

The Kenya Flower Council (KFC), the lobby group for the flower industry in Kenya, recognises that chemical poisoning is still a concern for the sector, but says it has put in place various measures to deal with the cases.

“The Kenya Flower Council Standard has provided requirements that are adhered to by the producers who are certified,” Clement Tulezi, the KFC Chief Executive Officer, said in an emailed response to Saturday Standard.

Mr Tulezi said producers ensure agrochemical handlers – storekeepers, spray men and supervisors – undergo a clinical examination at least twice a year but preferably every three months.

“Those persons involved in the handling and application of acids and fertilisers have a clinical examination at least once a year,” he said.

Other tests include the blood cholinesterase tests that have a baseline level test determined three months before joining the handling of the plant protection products or away from the pesticide exposure.

He said producers are also encouraged to conduct this test every three months for storekeepers, supervisors and for persons operating in a spray rotation programme, where the period away from the spray is less than three months.

He also said his members are required to enforce a rotation schedule for spray men.

“To ensure that the operator exposure limit is minimised, records of the work rotation programme for sprayers showing the schedule of movement from spray section to other sections and periods of time in the sections is kept,” said Tulezi.

Rotation is one month on and one month off, but can be more than one month each time.

“However, continuous spraying should not exceed three months; and the rest period should be at least one month off,” he said.

Another measure, which employees say is only on paper, is the Pesticide Restricted Entry or Pre-planting Interval (REI) -- the time immediately after application when entry into the treated area is forbidden to those workers not wearing protective clothing.

Some pesticides have one REI, such as 12 hours, for all crops and uses. Other products have different REIs depending on the crop, situation or method of application. When two or more pesticides are applied at the same time and have different REIs, the producer must follow the longer interval.

But because of deadlines, this procedure is routinely flouted as some staff enter in earlier than they should, before the chemicals are safe.

Tulezi said the flower council currently does un-announced surveillance audits to 10 per cent of the certified producers.

This means that 90 per cent of the flower farms and especially those who are not certified get away with so much, unchecked.