Teachers to get pay increase as CBA enters second phase

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 23:33 GMT +3

Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General (KNUT) Wilson Sossion (center) joins Migori County KNUT branch secretary in a dance during the Annual General Meeting at Asar Johanson Primary School [Caleb Kingwara/Standard]

Teachers will in a week’s time get fatter pay following release of money to implement the second phase of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said Treasury had released about Sh17 billion for the second phase.

The CBA signed between TSC and teachers’ unions on October 20, 2016, was to be implemented in four years for junior teachers and two phases for senior teachers.

The first phase was implemented on July 1, last year, and the last will be paid out on June 30, 2021.

Macharia said the second phase of the CBA commenced on July 1, this year, until June 30, 2019.

Highest paid

Under the second phase, the lowest paid Chief Principal in Grade D5, salary scale 15, will at the end of this month earn Sh111, 201, up from Sh102, 807. The highest paid teacher in this category will earn Sh152, 937 per month, up from Sh148, 360.

Teachers in this category working in Nairobi will receive a house allowance of Sh50, 000 while those in county headquarters of Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale and Naivasha will get Sh35, 000.

Those working in county headquarters of Nyeri, Eldoret, Kericho, Kakamega, Kisii, Embu, Nanyuki, Nakuru, Lodwar and Garissa will receive a monthly house allowance of Sh25,000.

According to the circular, teachers working in other county headquarters and other areas in the country will paid Sh20, 000 as house allowance.

Still, teachers in Grade D5 will get a monthly hardship allowance of Sh38, 100, Sh16, 000 as commuter allowance and Sh10, 000 annual leave allowance.

The lowest paid Senior Principal in Grade D4, salary scale 14, will now receive Sh99, 730 per month, up from Sh87, 900. The highest in this category will be paid Sh114, 632, up from Sh109, 249.

The highest paid Principal and Deputy Principal I, in Grade D3, scale 13, will now get Sh90, 612, up from Sh82, 717. The lowest in this category will be paid Sh77, 840, up from Sh59, 286.

The lowest paid Deputy Principal II and Senior Master I, in Grade D2, scale 12, will be paid Sh85,269, up from Sh80242. The lowest will now receive Sh71, 565, up from Sh59, 286.

Those in Grade D1, scale 11, who are Senior Master II/Deputy Principal III/Senior Head Teacher/Senior Lecturer II/Curriculum Suport Officer I will now be paid a minimum of ShSh66, 177, up from Sh55, 231. The highest will receive Sh80, 242, up from Sh77, 840.

Teachers in Grade C5, scale 10, who are Senior Master III/Deputy Principal IV/Head Teacher/Senior Lecturer III/Deputy Head Teacher/Curriculum Support Officer II will now earn a minimum of Sh40, 849, up from Sh29, 427. The highest in this category will receive Sh60, 613, up from Sh58, 226.

The conversion teachers in Grade C4, scale 9, who are Senior Master IV/Deputy Principal IV/Head Teacher/Senior Lecturer IV/Deputy Head Teacher II/Special Needs Education (SNE) primary and SNE Teacher I will now earn a minimum of Sh35, 927, up from Sh26, 610. The highest in this category will receive Sh51, 632, up from Sh49, 912.

Teachers in Grade C3, scale 8, who are Secondary Teacher I/ Lecturer I/SNE Teacher I will now earn a minimum of Sh33, 908, up from Sh29, 282. The highest in this category will receive Sh49, 912, up from Sh47, 896.

Teachers in Grade C2, scale 7, who are Secondary Teacher II/SNE Teacher II will now earn a minimum of Sh27, 325 up from Sh21, 777. The highest in this category will receive Sh43, 694, up from Sh42, 642.

Annual increment

The lowest paid teacher, Grade B5, scale 5, will now be paid a minimum of Sh21, 756, up from Sh19, 224. The highest paid teacher in this group will be paid Sh27, 195, up from 24,250.

Under this group, those working in Nairobi will be paid a house allowance of Sh6, 750. Those in county headquarters of Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale and Naivasha will get Sh4,500.

In circular No.15/2018, Macharia said the increment in salaries and allowances would affect all teachers in the public service.

“Teachers converting into new salary scales will retain their current incremental dates. Annual salary increment will continue to apply as provided for in the Code of Regulations for Teachers, 2015,” said Macharia.