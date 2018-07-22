Teacher, wife murdered in cold blood as church guests slept in next room

| Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 21st 2018 at 23:18 GMT +3

Mr and Mrs Willy Sang.. The couple were murdered in cold blood at their home in Chesingoro.

In summary A land dispute is thought to be cause of the deaths

Killer may have gained entry into the couple’s house through a bedroom window

A secondary school teacher and his wife were found murdered at their home in Chesingoro, Litein, Bureti constituency.

Already, two suspects are currently being investigated by the police.

Saturday, church members whom the couple had taken in the previous night claimed they did not hear any commotion.

Neighbours said on the evening preceding the murder, Willy Sang, 50, returned home normally from the day’s work at school. But as dusk approached, the family received guests from their church who stayed the night.

“We do not know the exact number of guests who had been accommodated for the night but what we know is that the guests included a middle-aged woman and a young man,” Mr Alfred Korir, Kusumek Sub-location Assistant chief said.

Mohammed Ali, Bureti OCPD said the killer(s) may have gained entry into the deceased’s brick house through a bedroom window before bludgeoning the two to death. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the murder suspects gained entry into the house by cutting off the window’s grills,” he said.

The next morning, their cold bodies were discovered in a pool of blood in their bedroom. The guests maintained they did not hear any commotion, and they only raised the alarm the following morning after stumbling upon their lifeless bodies. Residents say Sang was a much loved teacher who was conspicuous on village roads on his way to and from school. He taught drawing and design and was also in charge of a number of co-curricular activities at Cheborgei High School.

The couple has left five children, the oldest a Form Two student. Mr David Sigei, the Chesingoro village elder, claimed the murder could been linked to land dispute.

“When I arrived at the scene, the suspects in police custody informed me they were previous owners of the land the deceased occupied. There has been a simmering dispute over the portion of land,” he said.

Before the incident, neighbours say Sang’s wife, Eveline, 42, had complained that the previous owner of the land they were occupying had stood up to them, claiming they owed him money.

MCA’s led by William Soi of Chemosot ward and Hezbon Tonui of Cheplenget) called for speedy investigations.

“The killing of the teacher and his wife should be taken seriously. They were resourceful members of society,” said Soi.

Julius Mibei, the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Educational Teachers (Kuppet) Kericho branch secretary mourned Sang as a committed teacher who was the county’s sports secretary.

