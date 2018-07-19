Sonko criticises colleagues over immunity plea

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 21:31 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor MikeSonko when he appeared before Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee regarding the Ruaraka land saga. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has differed with his colleagues calling for immunity against prosecution while in office.

Sonko said governors were public servants, and they were not at the level of the president to warrant being given immunity. The county chiefs should be subjected to civil and criminal legal proceedings, he said.

“I beg to differ with my colleagues. Governors are public officers on this matter and we must be accountable for the resources we generate in the counties and receive from the Exchequer,” Sonko told the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee.

Held responsible

But in a move that is likely to put him at loggerheads with his colleagues, Sonko insisted governors cannot run away from being held responsible for the management of funds sent to their counties.

“We must be accountable to Kenyans, the resources we have as governors, we manage on their behalf,” he advised.

The governor was responding to a question raised by Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, who sought to know whether he supported a proposal by Council of Governors (CoG) to be granted immunity from civil and criminal legal proceedings while in office.

Last week, CoG called for immunity against prosecution, saying they too are heads of government.