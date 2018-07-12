MP criticises Government on ongoing Mau eviction of illegal settlers

| Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 22:24 GMT +3

Mau Forest security personnel inspect some of the trees that were felled by illegal settlers near Septonon area. [ROBERT KIPLAGAT, STANDARD]

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui has hit out at the Government for evicting people from Mau forest without resettling them.

Mr Tonui said the timing of the eviction was wrong, noting that the settlers were being exposed to harsh weather.

Speaking to the Press in Bomet on Tuesday, Tonui said the Government should resettle those evicted instead of leaving them in languishing in camps.

“The evictees have grouped themselves in five camps in various locations and this is going to be a crisis. Some are going without food and clean drinking water in these camps and young children are suffering due to cold weather,” he said.

The legislator said some of those evicted had title deeds and should be compensated.

Tonui said he was going to table the matter before Parliament for discussion, noting the matter was of national interest.

He also questioned why the Government was targeting those living in Mau forest and not other water towers.

Tonui said the move was politically motivated as he pointed an accusing finger at a section of Narok politicians.

More than 300 families have been evicted since the exercise began on Saturday.

