Trouble for officers in Solai pay Next Story
15 years in jail for rapist brothers Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

MP criticises Government on ongoing Mau eviction of illegal settlers

By Gilbert Kimutai | Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 22:24 GMT +3
Mau Forest security personnel inspect some of the trees that were felled by illegal settlers near Septonon area. [ROBERT KIPLAGAT, STANDARD]

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui has hit out at the Government for evicting people from Mau forest without resettling them.

Mr Tonui said the timing of the eviction was wrong, noting that the settlers were being exposed to harsh weather.

ALSO READ: Government seeks fresh suppliers for troubled NYS

Speaking to the Press in Bomet on Tuesday, Tonui said the Government should resettle those evicted instead of leaving them in languishing in camps.

“The evictees have grouped themselves in five camps in various locations and this is going to be a crisis. Some are going without food and clean drinking water in these camps and young children are suffering due to cold weather,” he said.

The legislator said some of those evicted had title deeds and should be compensated.

Tonui said he was going to table the matter before Parliament for discussion, noting the matter was of national interest.

He also questioned why the Government was targeting those living in Mau forest and not other water towers.

Tonui said the move was politically motivated as he pointed an accusing finger at a section of Narok politicians.

More than 300 families have been evicted since the exercise began on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Ex- State pathologist Njue defied shut order, court told

RELATED TOPICS:
jubilee mp
illegal settlers
government
mau forest
mau evictions
Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Ex- State pathologist Njue defied shut order, court told

Ex- State pathologist Njue defied shut order, court told

3,000 people kicked out of Mau

3,000 people kicked out of Mau

Nairobi County wants traders to surrender toilets

Nairobi County wants traders to surrender toilets

Fears of a crisis as Mau evictions start

Fears of a crisis as Mau evictions start

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited