20 injured as plane crashes in Pretoria, South Africa

By AFP | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 10:48, Updated July 11th 2018 at 10:56 GMT +3
Local emergency services posted a picture on Twitter showing passengers being helped from the burning wreckage of a plane in a grassy field. [Courtesy]

At least 20 people have been injured in a plane crash near the city of Pretoria in South Africa.

Local emergency services posted a picture on Twitter showing passengers being helped from the burning wreckage of a plane in a grassy field.

Unconfirmed reports said one person was critically injured.

"Medics from ER24 and other services are at the scene of a plane crash at Wonderboom in Pretoria," said a spokesman for ER24.

"We have 19 injured casualties ranging from minor to critical injuries at this stage and no confirmed fatalities."

The aircraft was marked "Martin's Air Charter", which was the previous name of the Dutch cargo airline Martinair. The name was changed in 1966.

"I can only confirm that yes we do have a plane that crashed... on the Moloto Road," local government emergency services spokesman Johan Pieterse told the AFP news agency.

Details about what led to the crash weren’t immediately available.

More to follow

