Multiple-vehicle collision claims two lives in Eldoret

Two people were killed and 18 others injured in an accident involving two buses and three lorries along the Eldoret-Turbo Highway on Monday evening.

The accident which occurred at Kapkong area, 30 kilometres from Eldoret happened amidst heavy down pour that continues to pound the area.

Eldoret West OCPD Kiplagat Bitok said the crash occurred as a lorry was attempting to overtake before colliding with an oncoming bus.

“It is a fatal accident involving of three trailers and two buses. Two people lost their lives and some of those injured have been taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital,” said the OCPD.

He added: “Motorists should exercise caution during the rainy season and avoid overtaking carelessly because they are endangering passengers lives.”

According to eye witnesses, one bus was headed to Bungoma while the other one was travelling from Malaba followed closely by the two lorries.

“One of the trailers attempted to overtake the bus before it hit the oncoming bus. A container on the trailer rolled over and damaged the front part of the bus. The driver of the bus died on the spot,” said Isaac Kirwa a witness.

The driver from the second bus was pulled out of the wreckage alive by fire marshals from Uasin Gishu county who arrived at the accident scene.

Kirwa observed that the area has become a black spot and challenged Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA) to erect bumps to prevent more accidents.

“We were traveling from Kampala to Mombasa. The accident shook us but we are grateful that no one in our died. Some passengers experienced slight injuries,” said Salim Katuma a passenger.

Moses Wafula another passenger from the bus that collided with the oncoming lorry said the driver was speeding and failed to calculate the distance of the lorry.

“We are lucky to be alive, the rains might have made it difficult for the driver to control the bus because the tarmac was slippery,” he said.

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa said the injured are in stable condition after they were attended to at the facility.

“One person died on the spot while the other was pronounced dead upon arrival at our facility. So far, the injured are in good condition. Four survivors have undergone surgery and are being taken care,” he said on phone.