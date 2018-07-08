No community owes me anything, DP Ruto rebuffs critics

| Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 16:06, Updated July 8th 2018 at 16:25 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto has said no community or person owes him anything.

Speaking today during a church service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi County, Mr Ruto said the allegations that a certain community has his political “debt” is unfounded.

Instead, Mr Ruto said what Kenyans owe each other is debt of love, unity and working to make the country progressive and prosperous.

“There has been debate doing rounds on who owes who what...but we only have the debt of loving one another and working towards transforming Kenya,” he said.

Mr Ruto said elected leaders should pay their debts through ensuring that they fulfill their pledges and commitments to the electorate.

He said whatever their political affiliations, leaders have a duty of uniting and working together in taking Kenya to the next level.

“We welcome all forms of support from different quarters; the entire Kenyan fraternity should also join hands and aid the government in making our country better,” he noted.

The Deputy President observed that it was time Kenya was put on a platform that is free from hate, ethnicity and divisions, adding that leaders must serve the entire humanity without biases.

There has been debate on whether Central Kenya should back Mr Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid for his support of President Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

He was accompanied by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Senate Majority Leader who is also Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, nominated Senator Naomi Waqo, Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga, Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa.

Mr Lusaka called on the members of the public to help the government in the fight against corruption, observing that the vice must be fought, first, by being patriotic.

“Bad manners starts from the household when a child steals a spoon of sugar then graduates to stealing a bag full of sugar before he or she brings down an entire sugar factory. However, all is not lost. We need to go back to the days we were patriotic to our country,” said Mr Lusaka.

On his part, the Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit urged the church to be on the frontline in the fight against corruption.