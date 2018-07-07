80-year-old woman gang raped, strangled to death

| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 11:41, Updated July 7th 2018 at 11:54 GMT +3

Residents of Masaba B in Kiminini Sub-County, Trans-Nzoia County, on Saturday woke up to a rude shock after an 80-year-old woman was found gang-raped and strangled.

The body of the victim yet to be identified was discovered by a resident inside a bush few metres from Kiminini township.

Business in the town came to standstill as the hundreds of people including touts suspended activities and streamed into the area to witness the incident.

“This is horrible. This is the work a devil. It is unbelievable that people subjected the helpless woman to rape ordeal and strangled her. Shame of men who did this let them be cursed,” wailed an elderly woman Jane Nasimiyu.

Though the identity of the woman had not been established, the incident attracted protest and condemnation from the residents.

“We want police to pursue and arrest the perpetrators of this heinous act. It is scaring that men can rape and kill such an old woman,” protested a local Peter Wafula.

Area chief Mr Samson Webi confirmed the incident and said they are yet to identify the victim.

“I have visited the scene and it is true that the elderly woman was raped and strangled but we don’t know the identity of the victim,” Webi told The Standard.

He said investigations had been launched to establish the identity of the victim and circumstances surrounding her death.

“Police have visited the scene and collected information which will help them with investigation,” Webi said.

Police from Kitale patrol base visited the scene and removed the body to Kitale Level 5 mortuary.

Local Woman Rep Janet Nangabo and gender activists in the county led by Immaculate Shamalla condemned the incident and asked police to bring to book people responsible.

“This is one of the shameful occurrences in the county. How can men go for defenseless woman and terminate her life. Police should investigate and apprehend the culprits,” Nangabo complained.