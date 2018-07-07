Two policemen detained over murder Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Civil society groups wants Mombasa County budget declared illegal

By Mkamburi Mwawasi | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 21:50 GMT +3

A group of civil organisations has moved to court to challenge constitutionality and legality of the Mombasa County budget.

The groups want County Integrated Development Plan and Annual Development Plan probed to ascertain if they pass the legal test.

ALSO READ: Chepkwony in fight with MCAs over Sh224m budget

Through lawyer Nyange Sharis, the organisations want the court to certify the matter urgent and issue a temporary injunction pending hearing and determination of the petition.

They want the controller of budget restrained from withdrawing money from the County Revenue Fund pursuant to the Mombasa County Appropriation Act 2018.

They say the county assembly approved the County Integrated Development Plan 2018/22 and the Annual Development Plan for the year 2018/19 without seeking public views.

The civil organisations include Local Empowerment for Good Governance, International Centre for Policy and Conflict, Kituo Cha Sheria, Kwacha Africa, Commission for Human Rights and Justice, Manyatta Youth Entertainment and Haki Yetu St Patrick.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The county executive committee member for finance and economic planning, the County Government of Mombasa, the clerk of the county assembly and the controller of budget have been listed as respondents.

RELATED TOPICS:
budget 2018
mombasa county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

MCAs demand Sh15m to approve budget estimates

MCAs demand Sh15m to approve budget estimates

County assemblies failing us on the devolution dream

County assemblies failing us on the devolution dream

Rotich’s budget favours textile and steel manufacturers

Rotich’s budget favours textile and steel manufacturers

Increasing taxes will up poverty and crime rate

Increasing taxes will up poverty and crime rate

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited