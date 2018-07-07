Kabarak's Law School scoops international moot court award

| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 21:05 GMT +3

Kabarak University VC Henry Kiplagat (right) presents a certificate to Annabel Nanjira (second left). Nanjira is one of the four law students who represented the country in the International Moot court competition in Geneva ,Switzerland. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kabarak University has scooped an international award in moot court competition held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The university was ranked overall winner of the Spirit of European Law Students’ Association (ELSA) award, with one of its students scooping Africa’s best orator.

The Kenya School of Law was ranked regional winner.

The competition brought together 25 top law schools from across the globe, as an annual event organised by ELSA with the support of the World Trade Organisation.

During Moot Court competitions, law students argue imaginary cases for practice, simulate court proceedings, draft memorials and participate in oral argument.

In this year’s finals, the finalists presented their arguments before a panel consisting of WTO and International Trade Law experts.

“Our students made the four teams that represented Africa in the global competition hosted at the Graduate Institute and at WTO headquarters in Geneva. Our university was awarded the most spirited team,” Justus Otiso, the team leader said.

Kabarak was represented by Cedric Kadima, Lawrence Kiptanui, Annabel Nanjira and Michael Olukoye, who was awarded Africa’s best orator represented the School of Law in the final rounds.

“It feels really good to be recognised internationally,” Mr Olukoye said. The competition brought together best performers from the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and an Africa.

According to WTO website, 99 teams of students from around the world participated in regional rounds held between February and April 2018 in Nairobi (Kenya), Wroclaw (Poland), Naples (Italy), Bangkok (Thailand) and Washington DC (US).

Kabarak University, Kenya School of Law, South Africa’s Rhodes University and University of Tunisia represented Africa in the five-day moot court competition.

Mr Otiso said the school has participated in a number of moot courts including African Human Rights Moot Court Competition, World Trade Organisation Moot Court and Price Media Moot Courts.

Dr Fancy Too, the Kabarak Law School dean, said described this year’s performance was sterling.

“We started exposing our students for moot courts since 2012 in a move to sharpen their practical skills besides the theories learnt in class. The four have really made us proud,” Dr Too said during a thanks giving ceremony at the school.

She said the moot competitions give the students a chance to participate and horn their skills. In this year’s final round, fictitious cased covered issues on relationship between trade and environment.