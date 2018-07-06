Chief found dead in Vihiga

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 09:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 09:04 GMT +3

Police in Vihiga are investigating an incident where a chief was found dead at Esianda Emusenjeli village in Luanda Sub-county.

Joseph Otindo's body was discovered along the roadside yesterday morning by a passer-by.

According to Sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Caroline Onchoka, the senior chief's death could have been alcohol-related.

She said police were investigating claims that the officer could have drunk illicit liquor at a joint near where his body was discovered.

Ms Onchoka said there were no signs that the chief had been attacked because the body bore no injuries.

Jane Osieko, an eyewitness, said the deceased often joined other revelers at a drinking den in the area, adding that it was possible he had taken more than he could handle leading to his death.

"He usually frequents a chang'aa den at Mmurembe village; usually, he will not work without a drink," she told The Standard.

But area Chief Brenda Kwendo cautioned locals against speculating about the cause of Otindo's death.

Ms Kwendo described the deceased as a respectable man in the society and dismissed claims that he died as a result of illicit liquor.

"He is a government official who executed his work diligently to the satisfaction of the people."