One among 21 men accused of defiling teenage girl jailed for life

A mason was on Thursday jailed for life by a Kilungu law court for defiling a 16-year-old girl and later helping her to abort.

Nzomo Mang’ata, a relative of the girl, and 21 others not before the court, were said to have defiled the Standard Eight schoolgirl on different dates last year at Ilima Ward in Makueni County.

Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Muyamba yesterday found Mang'ata guilty of committing an indecent act with the child contrary to section II (I) of Sexual Offences Act.

He was given 14 days to appeal.

Other suspects

And a primary school head teacher and a Makueni County employee are also expected to appear before the same court on July 11 for hearing of their cases in connection with defiling the same minor.

Elsewhere, the public, through Makueni Members of County Assembly (MCAs), has petitioned the Mbooni West Deputy County Commissioner Kibe Maguta to arrest a man alleged to have defiled three schoolgirls.

Led by Kithungo/Kitundu MCA Katete Kisungi, the MCAs blamed a police officer based at Kithungo AP post for allegedly taking Sh30,000 bribe to release the suspect after his arrest on June 13.

The public now want the police officer responsible for the suspect's release to face disciplinary action and the suspect re-arrested.

