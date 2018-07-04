Hundreds of Kibera residents face eviction has the state issues a 12 day notice

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 16:26, Updated July 4th 2018 at 16:41 GMT +3

Hundreds of Kibera residents have been given up to 16th July 4, 2018 to demolish structures along the reserved area to pave way for the road expansion or be forcefully evicted. [Photo: Courtesy]

Hundreds of Kibera residents have been given 12 days to demolish structures to pave way for the construction of Ngong Road-Kibera-Kungu Karumba-Langata link road.

In a statement signed by the National Building Inspectorate Secretary Moses Nyakiongora, said those who do not comply with the orders will be forcefully evacuated.

"Upon the expiry of this notice, any structures or property found on the specified corridor will be demolished or removed from the road reserve at the trespassers' risk and cost," the statement read.

The structures are a hindrance to the road construction and have slowed down the work since the tender was awarded to a Japanese Company World Kogyo Kaihatsu in 2016.

Kibera Member of Parliament Ken Okoth has asked the government to make sure the affected residents would be fully compensated.

"I call upon the Cabinet Secretary in charge of roads to make sure the affected persons are relocated in a humane fashion and given fair compensation as per the Constitution of Kenya and the laws and guidelines on evictions and resettlement. The IDP Act 2012 is clear on the rights of citizens affected by development projects and the guidelines for compensation and resettlement," MP Ken Okoth said.

The area to be affected by the construction of the Ngong Road-Kibera-Kungu Karumba-Langata link road. [Photo: Courtesy]

The first phase of the Ngong Road expansion project was launched in August 2016 and completed in March 2018, eight months after the set completion date of July 2017.

Phase two that was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March, 2018 is a

2.4 kilometer stretch from Prestige Plaza to Dagoreti Corner. The expansion will cost Sh2.2 billion.

Upon completion this project is expected ease traffic on Ngong Road.