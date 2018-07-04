Uhuru picks administrator to clean NYS mess Next Story
Plea against ex-Roads CS Michael Kamau deferred for the second time

By Faith Karanja | Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 23:42 GMT +3
Former Roads CS Michael Kamau walks out of Milimani Court accompanied by lawyer James Orengo. [George Njunge /Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau has, for the second time, failed to take plea before an anti-corruption court.

Mr Kamau, through lawyer James Orengo, wants his appeal determined by the Supreme Court.

The former Transport CS is fighting to have the case pending before anti-corruption court quashed.

Trial magistrate Douglas Ogot was told that Mr Kamau had filed an appeal at the Supreme Court and that the application was certified as urgent. “It is our prayer that this plea be deferred to another date pending hearing and determination of the application before the Supreme Court,” said Mr Orengo

However, the prosecution opposed his application, saying the Court of Appeal had dismissed his appeal, giving way for prosecution to continue with the case. The State argued that there was no order stopping Kamau's plea-taking.

Kamau has been fighting his prosecution, saying it is witch-hunt.

The DPP recommended that he be charged afresh with abuse of office and flouting tender rules.

On May 30, Kamau’s plea was deferred after a preliminary objection against the charges.

Kamau is also represented by lawyers Nelson Havi, Mike Osunwa and Wambugu Advocates. The court will give its ruling on Friday.

