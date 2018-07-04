Department seeks court orders to bury 60 rotting bodies

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3

[Courtesy]

The Public health department has moved to court seeking orders to bury about 60 unclaimed bodies.

The bodies have been lying at the Narok County Hospital mortuary for several months with no one claiming them.

Saina Nkako, a public health officer, in a sworn affidavit, told the court that the bodies had overstayed at the facility and posed a health hazard.

The public health official said the bodies had started decomposing and were emitting a foul smell which posed a public health hazard.

Narok Chief Magistrate Wilbroda Juma will rule on the matter on Friday. The bodies will be disposed of in a public cemetery if the orders are granted.

