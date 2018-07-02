Parents locate six missing students Next Story
Firm to supply clean water to thousands after securing Sh2.2 billion grant from Japan

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 21:03 GMT +3
Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui (centre) accompanied by Embu Governor Martin Wambora when they visited an Embu Water and sanitation company's new sewerage treatment plant at Dallas near Embu town on June 27, 2018. [Photo: Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

A firm has embarked on a project to deliver clean water to thousands of residents. 

Embu Water and Sanitation Company (Ewasco) has received a Sh2.2 billion grant from Japanese Government to fund expansion of its water treatment plant at Mukangu.

The project would increase supply of treated water to almost 70 per cent of the county to the relief of thousands of residents in Mbeere region who walk long distances to fetch water in crocodile-infested dams.

Ewasco chairman Joel Ngatiari said the company produces and supplies treated water to 170,000 people out of 207,000. Through the expanded treatment plant, company will provide water in all its mandated areas.

