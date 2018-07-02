Angola to review trading system Next Story
Nigeria eyes to raise funds in London

By Reuters | Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 19:29 GMT +3

Britain and Nigeria are exploring ways to list naira-denominated bonds on the London Stock Exchange to help fund infrastructure projects in the West African country, the City of London’s Lord Mayor told Reuters.

Charles Bowman, who acts as an ambassador for the British capital’s financial district, made the comments during a three-day visit to Nigeria during which he held talks with the vice president, trade minister and representatives of both Nigeria’s stock exchange and central bank.

